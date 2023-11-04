PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A previously-convicted felon was arrested in Northeast Portland Friday after a Crime Stoppers tip that he had guns, including a loaded AR-15.

David J. Oliver initially walked away after the Focused Intervention Team spotted him near NE 92nd and Halsey, Portland police said in a release. Oliver, who had an outstanding felony warrant, was taken into custody after the FIT unit “used de-escalation strategies.”

Once he was in custody, officers said they found 4 guns in his car: A loaded AR-15 rifle with scope, 2 pistols and an AR-15 style pistol. Authorities said they also sezied an undisclosed amount of meth.

The 35-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 12 new charges plus his outstanding warrant. Ten of the charges are related to guns, one to meth and the other to theft.

The Crime Stoppers tip that led to the arrest was submitted anonymously, officials said.

Anyone can submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime: http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com