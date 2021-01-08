Long-sought stabbing suspect nabbed in Woodburn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing suspect who was on the run 5 months was arrested in Woodburn Friday afternoon.

Aldo Vasquez Lozano was wanted for a July 28 stabbing that wounded a man. In the ensuing months, police said, he committed several more unspecified crimes.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, the 21-year-old was arrested by Woodburn PD detectives with help from the US Marshals and the Marion County SWAT team.

He’s been booked into the Marion County Jail on several charges, including attempted murder.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodburn PD at 503.982.2345 and ask for Detective Matt Stearns.