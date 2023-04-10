PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of a deadly stabbing in South Portland on Easter Sunday has been arrested, the Portland Police Bureau announced Monday.

Radio Cab confirmed the victim was one of their long-time drivers who had picked up a customer in downtown Portland before the incident unfolded around 6:40 p.m. near Southeast Washington Street and Southeast Water Avenue.

The driver, who has not been publicly identified, was dead when officers arrived. In a release on Monday, Radio Cab called the driver “kind” and “dedicated.”

“He had been driving over a decade and never had a complaint,” a spokesperson from Radio Cab said. “He cared about Portland and loved this city and especially loved helping people get from one place to another. He was a model driver and an exemplary example of the people who have kept Radio Cab as a vibrant and desired place to work.”

PPB detained Moses Lopez, 30, and later booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is facing second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact PPB Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or by email at shaye.samora@police.portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Tony Harris at 503.823.0441 or by email at tony.harris@police.portlandoregon.gov.

“This murder is a sure sign that Portland is in need of serious help,” Radio Cab added. “While our company is in mourning trying to make sense of this difficult loss, we ask our city leaders to do more to allow police to enforce laws, bolster the Portland Police Bureau resources and focus on the health of our citizens.”