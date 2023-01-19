PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A suspect involved in a reported shooting in Longview was arrested after a “brief” standoff with authorities just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Longview Police Department.

Officers responded to an alley along Baltimore Street after multiple 911 callers reported the shooting and people running, officials said. Police said first responding officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was later found on 33rd Avenue and arrested after a “brief” standoff, according to authorities.

No injuries have been reported and police said they do not believe anyone was struck during the shooting.

Just before 4 p.m., police told KOIN 6 News that authorities remained at the scenes as they investigate and said they do not believe there is any on-going danger to the community.

Officials said that the suspect’s identity will be released at a later time.