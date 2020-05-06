Loud explosions lead to arrest of Portland man

Suspect found with several hundred explosive devices

Thomas Huskey (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Portland arrested a man Tuesday following reports of multiple explosions just south of the Lloyd District.

The explosions–reported in the area of NE 6th Avenue and NE Davis Street–occurred several times in the days leading up to the arrest of Thomas Huskey, according to PPB.

Explosives recovered from investigation May 5, 2020 (Portland Police Bureau)

Investigators followed up on various tips, and on the afternoon of May 5, Huskey, 69, was arrested at his apartment. Police said several hundred explosive devices similar to large fireworks were discovered and confiscated. Metropolitan Explosive Disposal Unit crew members safely gathered the explosives without any safety risk to the public.

Huskey was charged with three counts of Possession of a Destructive Device as well as a count of Manufacture of a Destructive Device. He was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center following the arrest.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the reported explosions is asked to contact PBB at 503-823-3408.

