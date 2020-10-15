‘Loving, welcoming, kind’: Family grieves teen shot in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — The devastated family of a teen boy gunned down in Hillsboro is desperate for answers.

The shooting Friday night near 17th Avenue and NE Barberry Drive left 17-year-old Adrian Bucio-Rodriguez dead and another person wounded.

Adrian was a junior at Liberty High School. Adrian’s mother, Veronica Montoya-Rodriguez, told KOIN 6 News they had planned to watch a movie together on Friday night but one of Adrian’s friends came over and the two teens retreated into his room. It was the last time Veronica would ever see her son alive.

“I thought they were in his room and then I got the call from his father, saying that he heard Adrian got shot,” Veronica recalled. “I ran into his room to look for him and he wasn’t there.”

Adrian Bucio-Rodriquez with loved ones. (Courtesy of Victoria Caballero)

The family said the police asked them which gang Adrian had been affiliated with—but they fervently deny any possibility Adrian was involved in a gang.

“He was the most loving, the most welcoming, the most kind soul you would have ever met,” said his aunt, Victoria Caballero.

When asked what he wanted to do after high school, Adrian only ever talked about taking care of his mom and his younger brother, the family said.

“Everybody from elementary school, to church, to everywhere has been reaching out and saying they are so sorry because they never in a million year would’ve thought that it would’ve been my son because of how he was—he just had such a good heart,” his mom said.

GoFundMe for Adrian’s family

The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to a hospital, but police have released no further details about the person’s identity.