Jesse B. Shaw tried to get away in an excavator in Banks but was arrested a short time later, August 14, 2022 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted throughout Oregon drove an excavator about a half-mile in an effort to get away from Washington County deputies and the Oregon State Police.

Jesse B. Shaw was arrested Sunday in Banks after he was spotted at a property north of the town, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Shaw was told to stop and ignored the commands, then drove the excavator as authorities literally walked behind him.

Along with attempting to elude, Shaw faces a stolen car charge plus 3 separate warrants — a meth charge in Clackamas County, another eluding charge in Columbia County and an Oregon State parole board violation.

Jesse B. Shaw tried to get away in an excavator in Banks but was arrested a short time later, August 14, 2022 (WCSO)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.