Joshua David Henderson was arrested not long after the robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was the “lunch lady gloves” that helped identify a man suspected of robbing a Key Bank branch in Southeast Portland on March 23.

On that Thursday a man wearing a KN95 mask, a black coat, a Chicago Bulls cap and “lunch lady gloves” walked into the bank branch at 4600 SE Woodstock around 10:30 a.m. and walked into an office, court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News revealed. He showed a cardboard sign that read, “I want top and bottom drawers. Hundreds, fiftys, twenties, tens. I have a gun.”

“I don’t want to hurt someone,” the robber said.

The bank employee handed over $2797 in cash — which included a GPS tracker, the document stated. The robber took the cash, put it in a trash bag and left as he said, “Call yourself a lawyer. You have been through a traumatic event.”

Bank surveillance photos captured the suspect. Witnesses inside the bank provided a detailed description.

Not long after the robbery, the bank’s alarm company began giving updates to the GPS tracker. An officer spotted a man that fit the description about 10 blocks away.

Joshua David Henderson was arrested following a Key Bank robbery in Portland, March 23, 2023 (Court document photos)

As the officer approached, the suspect — later identified as Joshua David Henderson — tossed a bag onto the front lawn of a house. Court documents said the GPS tracker was chirping inside the bag. The officer spotted the cash inside the open bag on the ground — along with the Bulls cap, the black coat and the “lunch lady gloves.”

After some more investigation and witness identification, Henderson was arrested.