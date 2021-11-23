Lyft driver arrested in Beaverton, accused of rape

Omar Al Naser faces multiple charges; investigators think there may be more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rideshare driver is now accused of raping and kidnapping a passenger in late October, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Omar Al Naser was arrested Tuesday morning at his Beaverton home on 4 charges related to the incident that began on the night of October 23, authorities said.

The victim said they were at a family member’s house that night and called Lyft for a ride. Al Naser arrived, officials said, but instead of taking the passenger home went to his house.

The 32-year-old driver is now being held on rape, sodomy, sexual abuse and kidnapping charges, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and “deputies believe there could be additional victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.629.0111.