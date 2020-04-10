Machete wounds put one in hospital, another in jail

Todd Hike faces attempted murder for an alleged attack using this machete, April 10, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was rushed to a hospital by ambulance after a fight in Southeast Portland that caused serious wounds by a machete.

The fight broke out around 10:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of SE Martin Luther King Boulevard, Portland police said. Neighbors called police after the fight escalated into a stabbing.

When officers arrived, the suspect — Todd Hike — was still assaulting the victim, officials said. The victim suffered serious injuries.

Hike, 51, was also taken to the hospital for treatment, then booked into the Multnomah County Jail on attempted murder and assault charges.