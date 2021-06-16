Machine guns, meth, pills found in Gresham; felon arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A search of a convicted felon’s Gresham home and storage unit yielded meth, fentanyl, cash and 44 firearms, including two machine guns, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Multnomah County deputies arrested Lonne Leroy Sahm at a convenience story near SE 122nd and Powell. Authorities already had the search warrants for two spots, including where Sahm lived near NE 192nd and Halsey, before he was arrested.

Authorities said they noticed Sahm, 42, trying to empty his pockets of plastic packages that he admitted contained fentanyl pills ready for sale.

Around 1:30 a.m., deputies went to the home and to a storage unit where they said they found more than 1000 grams of meth, 500 fentanyl pills, $500 in cash and all the weapons plus more than 5000 rounds of ammunition.

One of the 2 machine guns found when a search warrant was used following the arrest of Lonnie Leroy Sahm, June 16, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Drugs and money found when a search warrant was used following the arrest of Lonnie Leroy Sahm, June 16, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Lonnie Leroy Sahm, June 16, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

The machine guns were found in a hidden compartment, officials said. Both were military grade and one of them was fully operational. The ammo included high capacity magazines, drums and belts.

Sahm admitted he’s not allowed to have guns and admitted to being in a gang, officials said.

He was arraigned Tuesday on 12 charges, with more expected to be filed. He faces 10 counts of being a felon with a firearm, plus one count each of unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful delivery of meth.

The case remains active and more arrests may happen, officials said.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Gresham PD, ATFE, the Multnomah County Department of Community Justice Parole & Probation and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Strategic Prosecution and Services Unit.