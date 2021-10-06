Mail carrier in NE Portland robbed at knifepoint

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mail carrier out on delivery was robbed at knifepoint Tuesday evening in Northeast Portland, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery near the corner of NE 86th Avenue and Broadway. When they arrived, officers found and arrests the suspect, 32-year-old Elijah Waun Connors, carrying a knife and mail, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The mail carrier was not harmed, police said.

PPB said Connors, who had an existing warrant out of Clackamas County, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of robbery in the first degree.

Court documents reveal Connors has faced a number of other past charges including criminal trespass, harassment, assault and strangulation.