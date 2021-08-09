Man, 22, sentenced in Portland fentanyl conspiracy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man linked to 17 different shootings will spend nearly 6 years in prison for his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy.

Aumontae Wayne Smith pleaded guilty to the fentanyl and gun charges in May, about 6 weeks after he was indicted by a federal grand jury. He surrendered to authorities on April 16, the US Attorney for Oregon’s office said in a release.

Smith and an accomplice conspired to distribute oxycodone with fentanyl around the Portland area. During the investigation, it was learned Smith bought 16 guns that were linked to 17 shootings around Portland between April and December 2020.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to 5 years, 10 months in prison, forfeited nearly $19,000 in cash, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition, along with agreeing to “abandon interest” in 5 more guns, including 2 semi-automatic rifles.