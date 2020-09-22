Man, 3 teens accused of robbing multiple cannabis dispensaries

PPB: No word yet if Tuesday's incident related to recent string of dispensary burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One man was arrested and three teens were taken into police custody following a string of cannabis dispensary burglaries in Northeast Portland early Tuesday.

Three shops were broken into between 2:40 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., according to Portland Police; the locations were 801 NE Broadway, 2145 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 5700 NE Sandy Boulevard.

Officers were dispatched around 3:25 a.m. following a call reporting suspicious activity at a dispensary on NE 67th Avenue and NE Glisan Street. Within minutes officers were able to locate the vehicle that had been described by the caller and pulled over the car near SE 92nd Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard.

“Four individuals were detained for questioning and a substantial amount of evidence from the North burglaries was discovered in the vehicle,” PPB said in a release.

Three teenagers–aged 14, 15 and 15– who were in the car were taken into custody and sent to a juvenile detention center on burglary charges. The fourth person apprehended, Shawndell Deshazo, was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with two counts of Burglary II and one count of Attempted Burglary II.

PPB could not immediately confirm if the incident Tuesday morning was related to a series of marijuana dispensaries that were burglarized in the past few months.