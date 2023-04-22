Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. in an undated photo provided April 22, 2023 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 43-year-old man is considered armed and dangerous after a road rage incident in Washington County Friday evening that led to a woman being shot in the chest.

Glen Alen Hornsby, Jr. is being sought for attempted murder by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office after the shooting, which happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 12700 block of NW Dogwood Street, authorities said in a release.

Multiple people called 911 about the gunshots. Deputies found the woman, rendered aid until paramedics arrived and rushed her to a hospital for treatment. She was treated for her injuries and released.

Authorities said Hornsby tried to rob the woman and shot her once, but she got away in her car. Hornsby followed and fired again at her car, but he fled the area before deputies could find him.

About 2 hours later, Hornsby’s vehicle was found in Hillsboro parked near a motorhome he is connected with, officials said. He was not there and remains at large.

Anyone who spots Hornsby is asked to call 911 and not approach him personally.

The investigation remains open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503.846.2700.