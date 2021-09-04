Man, 51, shot to death in Beaverton road rage

Mark Stadamire died at the scene; no arrests at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A road rage incident in Beaverton left one man dead and a very active investigation underway.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said, when 2 men — both armed with handguns — were engaged in road rage. Both men got out of their vehicles on the side of SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and 103rd and fired shots.

Mark E. Stadamire of Salem died at the scene. He was 51.

Investigators said the other man remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. At this time, no arrests have been made and officials said there is no ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

This incident happened just hours after a similar incident in Hazel Dell.

In that one, 2 drivers escalated their road rage into gunfire shortly after 3 p.m.

Callers said there was gunfire in the area along with a collision. The collision involved a motorist who was not part of the road rage, the sheriff’s office said.

Bullet holes were found in nearby houses, but at this time there are no reports of injuries or victims, officials said. At this time, no arrests have been made in this case.