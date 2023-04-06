PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 63-year-old man was arrested for shooting another man in North Portland overnight, authorities said Thursday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a man called 911 to report he’d been shot in the vicinity of North Lombard Street and North Curtis Avenue. When Portland police arrived at the scene, they found both the victim, who has not been publicly identified, and the suspect, identified as Mark Brandt.

The victim was treated for his injury and is expected to survive.

Brandt was taken into custody and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.