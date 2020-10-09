Man, 70, killed in hit-run crash in Keizer

The driver did not stop and stay at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon in Keizer. Local police said they are still searching for a suspect.

The crash happened on Windsor Island Road N around mid-day. A pedestrian, who has not been identified by authorities, appeared to have been struck by a car. Police said the victim was found dead at the scene.

The driver involved did not stay behind and wait for police.

Keizer police’s traffic team is now investigating the deadly hit and run. Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting.

