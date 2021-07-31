Man, 70, reports himself after roommate hit with hammer, stabbed

A booking photo of David Croft; weapons used in an attack in Aloha, July 31, 2021. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Friday in Aloha after hitting his roommate on the head with a hammer, stabbing her, then calling to report the attack, deputies said.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Mueller Drive just before 2 p.m. after David Croft called to report that he had stabbed his roommate, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the roommate was hit on the head several times with a hammer before being stabbed. Deputies found her outside of the home and she was given first aid before being taken to a hospital. She was expected to survive.

Croft was arrested without any trouble and charged with two counts of 1st-degree assault. He was booked at the Washington County Jail and his bail was set at $250,000.