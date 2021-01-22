Man, 91, slain at Bethany home, stepson arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly killing his 91-year-old stepfather in Bethany.

A woman called 911 at about 12:30 p.m. and claimed a man at the home in the 16100 block of NW Canterwood Way had been killed by a family member, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies found Gilbert Gutjahr wounded and tried to save him but he died at the scene.

Jacob Nebeker of Wilsonville was arrested at the scene and taken to jail on one count of 2nd-degree murder, deputies said. The 31-year-old man is Gutjahr’s stepson and is being held without bail.

No other details are available at this time. Anyone with information about Nebeker is asked to call deputies at 503.846.2700.