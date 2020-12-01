Man accused in fatal stabbing of Choi’s Kimchi co-founder pleads not guilty

by: The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing the co-founder of Choi’s Kimchi in Portland has pleaded not guilty in court after a Multnomah County grand jury indicted him on murder and attempted murder charges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports in the death of Matthew Choi, Allen Coe faces three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of identity theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

The grand jury heard the case last week and returned the indictment Friday.

Among those who testified was Jenny Kwon, Choi’s girlfriend. Police say Choi died trying to stop an intruder from stabbing Kwon.

