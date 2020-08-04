Man accused of assaulting federal officer during Portland protest

He made his first appearance in federal court on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 18-year-old Portland resident is facing federal charges, accused of assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and damaging government property during protests downtown on July 22, according to the US Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

Court documents indicated Isaiah Maza Jr. was among a group of people who had pulled plywood off of the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the early hours of Wednesday, July 22. After the plywood was taken down, Maza attempted to kick in the window and struck it with a metal tool that “appeared to be a hammer,” said court documents.

A short time later, another person was able to break one of the windows at the courthouse entryway. Court documents say Maza then lit a fuse on a “cylindrical object” and placed it inside the courthouse through the broken window. The object then exploded.

A deputy US Marshal was injured from the blast, according to the US District Attorney’s Office.

Days later, US Marshals arrested Maza near the courthouse. He made his first appearance in federal court on Monday and was “ordered detained pending further court proceedings.”