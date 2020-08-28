Man accused of assaulting, yelling racist slurs at neighbor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says a Portland man accused of hitting his neighbor with a metal pipe and yelling racist slurs has been charged with several counts of bias crime and assault.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Ian Jackson has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Court documents say Jackson lived next door to the victim in a Northwest Portland apartment building.

According to court documents, Jackson, who is white, is accused of kicking his neighbor, who is Black, several times while yelling racist hate speech.

The neighbor left the area, and when he returned, court documents say Jackson is accused of charging at him with the metal pipe and striking him multiple times.