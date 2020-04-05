Reckless driving, burglary tools, police scanner puts man in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police have arrested a man accused of attempted burglary in Southeast Portland, where several commercial burglaries have recently been committed.

Cruz Ortiz Jr. was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning.

East Precinct officers were called out to a medical clinic on Southeast Foster Road around 5:45 a.m. after a burglary alarm sounded. The Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood has been the site of several similar commercial burglaries, according to Portland Police.

Officers arrived to find that the chain link fence surrounding the property had been cut. A neighbor told police they saw someone jump the fence and run through their yard.

When more officers were on their way to the scene, some officers spotted someone driving recklessly from the area and pulled the car over. Police identified the driver as 35-year-old Ortiz. After searching the car, officers found burglary tools and a phone with a police scanner app running.

Evidence seized by police. (PPB)

Ortiz was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of meth. Portland Police said burglary detectives are currently investigating to determine if Ortiz was connected to any other recent burglaries.