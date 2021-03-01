Man accused of biting, pulling machete on victims in Clark County

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Sunday night in Battle Ground after allegedly pulling a machete on two people and biting one of them, Battle Ground city officials said.

Donald Scott, 32 is facing multiple charges, including assault and domestic violence.

Battle Ground Police reported to a home on the 1400 block of Northwest 2nd Ave after a 911 caller said one of the residents was threatening someone with a machete.

Within 15 minutes, police got all victims out of the house, including a third possible victim. One of the victims required medical treatment from a bite wound, officials said.

Scott remained inside the house and refused to come out, officials said. The Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team was eventually called to provide more support.

The SWAT team deployed flashbangs and Scott finally left the residence at around 11:42 p.m. He was arrested without further incident and booked into the Clark County Jail.