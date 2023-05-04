PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man facing multiple charges related to child sex abuse was released from the Clackamas County Jail on bail after turning himself in last week, Milwaukie Police Department said in a release on Thursday.

Kevin Goddard, 38, turned himself in on Wednesday, April 26 for charges stemming from an online tip made through the Oregon Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Police said the investigation revealed that a woman, who was not named, “allow[ed] Mr. Goddard to gain access to a minor child for purposes of obtaining materials related to sexually explicit conduct involving the child.”

Authorities believe Goddard may have more victims and ask anyone with information related to this case to call Detective Kathryn Meier at 503.786.7471.

The 38-year-old is currently facing 5 counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.