PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities in Portland say a man in a stolen truck near 119th Avenue and Clinton Street awoke from a drug-induced sleep early Wednesday morning and drove the truck into a police car, injuring two officers.

Portland Police Bureau says 42-year-old Jeremiah Lee Prueitt had been asleep in a stolen Ford F350 from Vancouver, Washington, when officers attempted to wake him up with sirens, air horns and a PA system.

PPB had placed spike strips in front of the truck’s tires to reduce the chance that Prueitt would wake up and drive off under the influence. Officers say he was seen slumped over with a gun and drug paraphernalia nearby.

When Prueitt eventually woke up, police say he noticed several PPB cars behind him and attempted to drive away – despite the spike strips deflating his tires.

Authorities say Prueitt drove south on 119th Avenue and crashed head-on into a police car with two officers inside after running through a stop sign on Powell Boulevard. The officers suffered minor injuries.

After crashing the truck, police say Prueitt tried to run away, but police took him into custody 20 minutes later.

According to a press release from PPB, Prueitt has been booked and charged with unlawfully using a motor vehicle, possessing a stolen motor vehicle, possessing a loaded firearm, unlawfully possessing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempting to elude in a vehicle, two counts of reckless driving, interfering with a peace officer, attempting to elude on foot, and failing to perform the duty of a driver.