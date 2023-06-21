PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man Portland police say drove his truck through the Grand Floral Parade route pleaded not guilty to the 38 criminal charges against him on Wednesday.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Sidney Mecham was accused of barreling his truck through a parade blockade on Saturday, June 10 and then driving down the route while spectators were in the street.

No one was hurt at the time of the incident, but witnesses told KOIN 6 that children had still been in the road grabbing candy when Mecham came racing through in the pickup truck.

An officer with the Portland Police Bureau reported seeing Mecham head into the parade route, where he “saw parade goers running out of the street and heard them screaming, trying to get his attention.” The officer followed the truck by motorcycle heading east on NE Weidler Street.

However, police say Mecham “refused to stop” and went south on Northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard, where the officer pulled up alongside the driver and told him to pull over – only to be refused again.

According to PPB, the officer tried to drive ahead of the truck to warn pedestrians, but when it seemed like Mecham would hit him, the officer drove out of the way. Before the officer could get in front of the truck to slow or stop it again, police say the man “suddenly turned left” onto Northeast Wasco Street – driving toward the families sitting at the curb.

Officials say the officer continued to follow Mecham as he ran through a barricade and nearly hit parade volunteers. The truck then left the parade route, but continued to elude police until officials say Mecham finally stopped near the intersection of Northeast 24th Avenue and Clackamas Street.

Police arrested Mecham, who now faces charges of recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, attempt to elude, reckless driving, and hit and run (from an earlier, unrelated case). Police say they also cited Mecham for driving while suspended, failing to obey a police officer and not having insurance.

