PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of punching a father and his 5-year-old daughter while they were biking on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade on Saturday.

The warrant was issued after Dylan Kesterson failed to appear in court Wednesday.

Kesterson is accused of yelling at an Asian family visiting Portland over their race and then hitting the father and daughter several times in the head.

He was arrested and released hours after the alleged assault on the Eastbank Esplanade due to a new Oregon law that made him eligible for release because he did not have any prior convictions.

Ryuichiro Abe, a resident of California and of Japanese descent, said in court that he felt they could have been killed. He described Kesterson’s release as being neither “reasonable or acceptable.”

“I hope to avoid exposing the other people in danger because of this deranged man,” he said in court Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there was a hearing requested by the district attorney’s office to bring Kesterson back into custody. The DA’s office argued that new charges of assault and an additional bias crime would have met the criteria to hold Kesterson in pre-trial custody.

While Kesterson appeared virtually and pleaded not guilty to charges at his arraignment on Tuesday, officials say he did not show the next morning for the pre-trial detention hearing.

KOIN 6 News’ Brandon Thompson contributed to this article.