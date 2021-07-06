Man accused of firing 29 rounds in SW Portland arrested

Bullet holes in a car and the side of an apartment in Southwest Portland, June 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Misty Garrett via Portland Tribune)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has arrested the man accused of firing 29 rounds at people near a Southwest Portland apartment complex last week.

Gunfire erupted around 1:30 a.m. on June 29 near the Stephens Creek Crossing apartments on SW 26th Way. Witnesses told police a man, later identified as 32-year-old Luke Stolarzyk, fired 29 shots from a rifle around the complex following an argument with a neighbor.

No one was wounded or even struck by the gunfire, according to PPB.

Stolarzyk was injured when witnesses disarmed and detained him until police arrived. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital. Since Stolarzyk’s hospitalization, PPB cited him for multiple counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief and Discharging a Firearm in the City.

“The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team (NRT) began follow up on the incident the same day, followed leads and developed more detailed information,” PPB said in a release Tuesday. “Based on the NRT investigation an arrest warrant was issued for Attempted Murder, and related charges.”

Stolarzyk was booked into Multnomah County jail after being released from the hospital.