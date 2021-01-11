Man accused of firing multiple rounds into Hatfield Federal Courthouse

Cody Melby is accused of firing a gun into the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Jan. 8, 2021. (Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office)

The same man was arrested two days earlier during an unlawful assembly at the Oregon State Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly firing a gun into the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in Portland on Friday.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Cody Melby of Beavercreek was reportedly seen jumping over the fence at the courthouse and firing several rounds off towards the outside of the building using a handgun. Two security officers who had been watching Melby via closed-circuit cameras then went outside to confront him.

Once the officers approached Melby, he told them he had a gun and was arrested without further incident. According to an affidavit, an officer asked Melby why he was there — to which Melby replied, “Because I am tired of all the s–t you guys have to take.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, authorities found five spent 9mm bullet casings, three spent bullets, three bullet holes in plywood atop the building’s stone columns, along with damage near the building’s main entrance.

The affidavit says during authorities’ investigation into Melby, they found a YouTube channel under his name. The theme of those videos subscribe to the “Stop the Steal” and other QAnon conspiracy theories.

This is the second time Melby was arrested within a matter of days. On January 6, authorities said they arrested Melby for trespassing while in possession of a gun during an unlawful assembly at the Oregon State Capitol.

Security footage of Cody Melby on Jan. 8, 2021 at the Hatfield Courthouse. (Courtesy: Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Items seized from Cody Melby on Jan. 8, 2021. (Courtesy: Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office)

U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced on Monday that the 39-year-old man is charged by criminal complaint with the destruction of government property. Melby will make his first court appearance later in the day.

This is a developing story.