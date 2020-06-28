Man accused of firing off rounds into truck carrying kids on highway

Suspect faces attempted murder charge and a slew of other felonies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police arrested a man Saturday evening who allegedly fired off shots at a truck carrying two adults and two children on Interstate 82.

Steven Dario Quiriconi was driving a 2017 Land Rover when he pulled up alongside the 2011 Ford F-150 before he “discharged a firearm into the cabin of the Ford pickup,” according to OSP.

Remarkably, no one in the truck was injured.

Law enforcement officials were able to track down Quiriconi, 62, following the incident. After being caught driving westbound on Interstate 84, he was taken into custody without incident.

Quiriconi has been booked into the Umatilla County Justice Center where he faces the following charges: Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon by certain Felons, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Recklessly Endangering, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Menacing, Reckless Driving, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The investigation into the alleged shooting remains open.