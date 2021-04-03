Man accused of firing paintball at victim, threatening rangers with axe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old man is accused of threatening several Portland Parks and Recreation Rangers with an axe and hitting another member of the community with a paintball in downtown Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday at 10:09 a.m., a man walked into the PPB Central Precinct to report that they had been shot by a suspect with a paintball gun, Portland Police said. He told officers that he was riding his bicycle in Chapman Square Park, near the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street when the suspect fired paintball at him, striking him once.

The suspect then fired several more paintball rounds toward the man as he fled. He has minor injuries, officials said.

Officers later found and arrested the suspect, Randy Graves and seized a paintball gun, axe and stun gun from him.

Park rangers at the scene told officers that they had approached a group around 9:00 a.m. to inform them that the park was going to be closed for restoration work. Graves then threatened to kill them, although they did not report being threatened with a weapon. Graves kept following them as they tried to disengage, police said.

About 45 minutes later, another team of park rangers responded to a fire burning in the park, which violates park rules. Park rangers also requested assistance from PPB. Graves then warned the park rangers to leave, threatening them with an axe.

Graves was booked into the Multnomah County jail and faces multiple charges including menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and possession of a weapon in a park.