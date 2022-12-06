PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of kidnapping a mother and two young children was arrested in Lane County in Oregon on Tuesday after fleeing authorities in Vancouver, Washington, officials said.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office learned 53-year-old Bart Stephanie had eluded police and had driven the woman and children to the area against their will around 1 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, officials say deputies found Stephanie driving in Jasper, Oregon, but said he led them on a chase. Stephanie allegedly drove through a privately owned yard, a fence and into a pasture where deputies say they pinned his rented pickup truck.

The Sheriff’s Office said the woman suffered a head injury from an earlier assault with Stephanie. The two children were not harmed.

All three were provided temporary housing at a local hotel.

Stephanie was treated for minor injuries before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. He is charged with three counts of second-degree kidnapping, elude by vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal trespass and first degree criminal mischief.