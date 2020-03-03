Man accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man named Richy Kinu has been accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl, according to authorities.

A woman told police she was walking home from the grocery store with her daughter on August 12 near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Mt. Scott Boulevard. She said that as she carried groceries, a stranger believed to be Richy Kinu came up to the two of them and briefly talked. The man then walked off with the child, ignoring the mother’s demands to stop.

The mother was unable to keep up and lost sight of the man and her daughter, according to court documents.

Several minutes later, the woman reportedly found her daughter on the corner of SE 92nd Avenue and SE Mt. Scott Boulevard. Upon finding her, the mother told police she found signs of her child being sexually assaulted. According to court documents, one police officer heard the child say “the man had his pants down,” and the mother told him the girl had previously been wearing underwear, which were then missing.

Department of Human Services was called and the mother and her child were sent to Randall Children’s Hospital where a SAFE kit was collected. On February 11, Oregon State Police notified the Portland Police Bureau that Kinu’s DNA had been found on the swabs collected during the SAFE kit exam.

Kinu now faces a Jessica’s Law indictment, with charges including kidnapping in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree. Jessica’s Law requires a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for adults convicted of raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating a child younger than 12-years-old.

