A woman was found dead after a shooting on Portland’s East Esplanade on May 8, 2022 (KOIN).

Wyatt Belcher, 25, will now go to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting and killing a homeless woman is not fit to stand trial.

Wyatt Belcher, 25, will now go to the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Portland police say Belcher shot and killed Ash Marie Smith at a drum circle on the Eastbank Esplanade back in May. According to police, the two didn’t know each other and believe the attack was random.

Belcher will spend a maximum of three years in the state hospital.