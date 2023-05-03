Police say they arrested Jorge Montejano, 38, on Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a 39-year-old man in the Foster-Powell neighborhood in March, authorities said.

Jorge Montejano, 38, was arrested Monday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, according to PPB. He is being charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a weapon.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, police say they received a report of gunfire near an encampment on Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard Frontage Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Rene Ramirez Martinez dead.

An autopsy determined that Martinez’s death was by homicide via a gunshot wound.

Police said at the time the suspect fled from the scene at the time of the shooting.