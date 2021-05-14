Man accused of pushing elderly woman into street in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old Portland man is accused of pushing a woman into traffic, burning a power pole and fighting with officers, according to Portland Police Bureau.

On Thursday afternoon, police responded to a call regarding a man pushing a woman into the street near Southeast 36th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. The man was also throwing trash cans into the street, according to police.

When officers tried to arrest the man, he fought them, biting two of them. He also tried breaking another officer’s fingers. PPB called for additional backup to arrest the man.

Officers later learned that the man had also pushed a 67-year-old woman off the sidewalk and into the street. The woman broke her wrist when she fell, according to police.

Officers also found a power pole that a nearby power pole had been burned by the suspect. The fire was put out by members of the community, according to police.

Kenneth Church, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County jail on multiple charges including attempted assault, assault, reckless endangering, criminal mischief, attempted assault on a police officer, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, reckless burning and disorderly conduct, police said.