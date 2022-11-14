PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who was shot by Portland police after reportedly setting a car on fire has been released from a hospital, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Authorities say 33-year-old Antoine Young is now booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant and parole violation following his hospital release.

On Nov. 7, PPB and Portland Fire & Rescue responded to Southeast 83rd Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street around 9 a.m. after receiving reports that Young was setting a car on fire. Authorities said Young was armed but did not specify what kind of weapon he had.

A struggle reportedly broke out when officers confronted Young — leading to police firing shots and striking him.

It’s unclear how many officers fired their weapons or how many rounds were fired.

Police told KOIN 6 News Young initially ran off after the gunfire, but he eventually surrendered and was then taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that was set aflame burned itself out after being fully engulfed by the fire, officials say.

The scene unfolded near Harrison Park School and the Portland Community College Southeast campus. Both schools were placed under lockdown.

PPB said the investigation is ongoing.