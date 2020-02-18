Man accused of shooting at Oregon City officer

His bail was set at more than half a million dollars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon is now facing attempted murder charges after investigators said he shot at an Oregon City police officer.

According to court documents, Beau Wilcox was threatening his family members when the police were called.

When officers arrived, Wilcox came out of the house and shot at one of the officers.

He was later arrested. His bail was set at more than half a million dollars.