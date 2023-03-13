PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was previously detained is now facing multiple charges in connection to a deadly shooting in a Tigard parking lot over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

Yabets Ayele, 32, of Forest Grove was arrested on second-degree murder, attempting to elude and driving while suspended charges.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot and that the suspect had fled the area, according to police.

When Tigard police arrived at the parking lot off Southwest Pacific Highway, they found Nico Merrit, 27, of Portland suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, Merrit was pronounced dead.

While officers were responding to the shooting scene, the suspect vehicle was spotted heading north on Southwest Pacific Highway, authorities said. Following a short chase, officers detained two people, including Ayele who was identified as the suspect, police said.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is assisting Tigard police with the investigation.