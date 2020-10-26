Man accused of stabbing bystander in Keizer tased, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Keizer have arrested a man accused of stabbing a bystander in front of a Subway restaurant.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a disturbance in the 3800 block of River Road North. A man was reported breaking a car’s window before smashing the window of a Subway store. A Subway employee immediately locked the restaurant’s doors, sparking a nearby witness to intervene, according to KPD.

The suspect ran towards the bystander with a fixed blade knife. The bystander, armed with a baseball bat, was able to strike the attacker, however, the suspect still managed to stab the man at least one time during the confrontation. The injury resulted in a superficial wound, KPD said in a release Monday.

Arriving police officers used tasers and a police K9 to subdue the suspect after he refused to put down the knife.

The man, identified as Avery Johnston of Keizer, was subsequently arrested and booked into the Marion County jail. Johnston, 28, faces Assault II.

KPD investigators said the investigation remains open.