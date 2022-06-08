PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was charged with murder on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing and killing a man on the Umatilla Indian Reservation last month.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a reported stabbing at a residence on the reservation on May 25.

Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and found a man with multiple stab wounds. The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, eventually died at a nearby hospital.

Investigators discovered that Kawlija Nicoah Scott, 25, had stabbed the victim in his residence and then fled from the scene. Witnesses say Scott ran down the road waving a pair of knives in the air. A short time later, officers located Scott and arrested him.