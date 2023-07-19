A car was struck by a cinder block while driving on June 26, 2023. (MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing 13 charges from a Multnomah County grand jury indictment after allegedly throwing baseball-sized rocks off of an Interstate 84 overpass and damaging several vehicles driving below.

The Multnomah County District Attorney announced that 20-year-old Phillip Andryushin was indicted on first-degree criminal mischief; four counts of second-degree criminal mischief; first-degree criminal trespass; four counts of recklessly endangering another person; first-degree throwing an object off an overpass; second-degree throwing an object off an overpass and unlawful use of a weapon.

Around 4 a.m. June 26, officials say multiple drivers called 911, reporting that their cars were struck by rocks near Northeast 223rd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Other drivers said their cars were hit by rocks along I-84 in the Fairview area, with another motorist reporting their vehicle was hit by a cinder block.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

On the scene, officers found approximately seven vehicles with damaged windshields and roofs along with baseball-sized rocks on NE 223rd Ave. below the railroad bridge, the district attorney’s office said.

Deputies quickly set up a perimeter and caught up with three suspects, including Andryushin and two juveniles who were taken into custody.