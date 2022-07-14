The TriMet bus stop at SW 5th and Hall in Portland, June 27, 2022 (KOIN)

Keffer James White, 29, is also charged eith first-degree attempted murder and second degree assault.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of attacking two elderly men near a bus stop last month was indicted for second-degree murder on Thursday after one of the victims of the assault died on July 7.

Keffer James White, 29, is also charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault.

Police say that Donald Pierce, 82, died in the hospital from injuries he suffered in the attack. His death was ruled a homicide by blunt trauma. The other victim, 88-year-old Edward Lichenstein, has been released from the hospital, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to witnesses, White stated he was going to kill the victims during the attack. He is currently in custody without bail.