Man admits to setting fire at police building, gets 5-year sentence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison stemming from a riot that occurred in Portland nearly one year ago.

Gavaughn Streeter-Hillerich was arrested for arson on June 26, 2020, after a riot was declared outside the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct. That night, the 22-year-old man was filmed setting fire to a large dumpster, which had been pushed up against the plywood attached to the building’s windows.

According to officials, a total of 19 people were inside the precinct when the fire was set.

On Monday, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that Streeter-Hillerich had pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree arson. After submitting his guilty plea, Streeter-Hillerich was slammed with a 5-year prison sentence.

Once he’s released from the Oregon Department of Corrections, he will be on three years of post-prison supervision.