PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old man riding TriMet allegedly flashed a gun multiple times sending many riders into a panic Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The Portland Police Bureau said the incident happened on SW Jefferson Street near 18th Avenue just before 7:50 a.m.

Once the man, later identified as Raymond Fowler, got off the MAX train, police said officers arrested him.

Fowler was taken into custody for unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.