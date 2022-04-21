PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his 15-year-old half-brother in their apartment Wednesday morning in Bandon.

According to a press release from Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 24-year-old Torin Mowery shot his brother, Finnian Lewis, at their apartment at 1574 Harvard Street.

Coos County emergency personnel originally received the report of a shooting at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday. By the time they arrived at the home in Bandon, Frasier said first responders found Lewis shot to death.

Information is limited as authorities have not released details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Mowery was taken to the Coos County Jail on one second-degree murder charge. His bail has been set at $2 million, and he was arraigned on Thursday morning.