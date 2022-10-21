PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of firing shots into his ex-wife’s Hazel Dell home Thursday night led deputies on a chase that crossed state lines, reaching speeds of 80 mph, authorities said.

Around 9:45 p.m., a deputy reportedly heard four gunshots while on duty and spotted a gold sedan speeding on Northeast Minnehaha Street soon after, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

As another deputy was responding to the scene, a woman called 911 and reportedly told the operator that her estranged ex-husband threw an object through her home’s window while two children were inside. CCSO said a responding deputy found shell casings outside the home located on Minnehaha, along with bullet holes in the front door and a window.

That information was reportedly relayed to the deputies that were still trailing the sedan. Prior to flicking on the emergency lights, deputies said the driver accelerated to 80 mph in a 40 mph speed zone on St. Johns Road.

Once the pursuit ensued on Interstate 5, deputies said the driver, 55-year-old Robert Mitchell of Vancouver, tried to lose them by reaching speeds “well over” 80 mph. CCSO said Mitchell drove with “reckless disregard of other drivers on the freeway” and created a “risk of collision at excessive speed.”

While following the sedan, one detective said they saw Mitchell throw a firearm, later confirmed to be a Ruger LCP .380 caliber, out of the driver side window just before entering the Interstate Bridge.

Using a PIT maneuver, authorities were able to stop and arrest Mitchell just south of the bridge, on the Oregon side.

He is facing multiple charges, which include first-degree attempted murder, drive by shooting, first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangerment and attempting to elude pursuing police vehicles.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.