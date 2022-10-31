PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween partygoers stopped a man accused of stabbing and injuring another person at a Hazel Dell home Saturday evening.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a Halloween party was going on when the “chaotic” scene broke out. Deputies responded to the call at around 10:45 p.m. on Northeast 25th Place near Northeast 104th Street.

When deputies arrived, they said partygoers were holding the suspect, 32-year-old Spencer Duran of Vancouver, down. Duran was quickly handcuffed despite alleged attempts to resist.

With Duran detained, CCSO’s sergeant turned their attention to the stabbing victim, a 49-year-old man, who reportedly was badly injured and bleeding profusely. A tourniquet was used on the man’s leg to minimize bleeding before he was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was also treated for a wound on her foot. She was also reportedly “trampled” during the struggle with the Duran.

Duran was booked into the Clark County Jail and is charged with first-degree assault. CCSO said he could, however, face additional charges.

CCSO’s Tactical Detective Unit and the Major Crimes Unit are handling the investigation.